Danny DeVito joins cast of 'Haunted Mansion'

Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): Emmy award-winning actor Danny DeVito has joined the cast of upcoming horror drama 'Haunted Mansion' co-starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Owen Wilson in lead roles.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Danny has joined the luminous cast of 'Haunted Mansion', Disney's ghostly family adventure based on one of the company's signature theme park rides.

Justin Simien, who previously helmed 'Dear White People' and 'Bad Hair', is making his big-budget studio debut with this project, which began production last week in New Orleans and Atlanta.



The script of the movie has been written by Katie Dippold and it follows the story of a mother and her son who come across a mansion that is more than it seems while being orbited by various characters' key to undressing the spooky mystery.

Although other details of the story are being kept under the wraps, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that DeVito will play a smug professor.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced Disney's much-loved live-action remake of 'Aladdin', are producing this project under their Rideback banner. Rideback's Nick Reynolds is executive producing.

On a related note, Danny DeVito will also be seen in Ivan Reitman's directorial film 'Triplets' co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film is a sequel to the 1988 comedy hit, 'Twins'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the project which has yet to land a distributor is gearing up for a winter production start. (ANI)

