Danny DeVito urges New Yorkers to 'stay home, watch tv' amid COVID-19

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 24 (ANI): In a video message American actor and filmmaker Danny DeVito has urged everyone in New York to stay home to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Fox News, the 75-year-old actor said in a video shared by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday, "Hi everybody. This is Danny DeVito and I'm asking you from the bottom of my heart all over the state of New York- stay home. I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic, and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people And the next thing you know- I'm out of there!"



"So Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you- please, do us a favour, all of us, and stay home- not spread this virus around. Thank you," the 'Twins' star added.

The 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' actor further suggested watching Television while practising social isolation, "Watch a little TV why don't ya."

The videos by other famous celebrity New Yorkers have been shared by Cuomo that offered a similar message to his state including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and television personality La La Anthony. (ANI)

