Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo saves the day by rescuing baby trapped in overturned car

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor Danny Trejo, one of Hollywood's famous villains, became a real-life hero after he rescued a baby who was trapped in an overturned car in Los Angeles.
The 75-year-old actor jumped into action after he saw two vehicles crash causing one to roll over. Trejo was in the San Fernando Valley's Sylmar neighbourhood when the two vehicles collided, leading one to overturn onto its roof with a boy strapped to a car seat inside, according to KABC, reported Fox News.
The 'Machete' actor crawled underneath but couldn't unbuckle the baby's seat belt from his angle. Another bystander, a young woman, was able to get to the belt after which Trejo pulled out the child.
The baby's grandmother was trapped in the driver's seat and was freed by fire-fighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The outlet said that the actor tried distracting the little boy while fire personnel worked on freeing her.
"He was panicked. I said 'OK, we have to use our superpowers.' So he screamed 'Superpowers!' and we started yelling 'Superpowers! I said, 'Do this, with the muscles.' He said 'muscles'," Trejo said of the boy.
"We got kind of a bond. I kept facing him away from the accident," he added.
Fire officials claimed that three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators have not been able to determine the cause of the collision yet. (ANI)

