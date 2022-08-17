Darius Campbell Danesh: 'Pop Idol', 'West End' star passes away at 41

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): 'Pop Idol', 'West End' star, British actor Darius Campbell Danesh passes away at the age of 41.

According to Fox News, The Rochester Police Department in Minnesota confirmed "responded to a deceased persons call" Aug. 11 at 11:53 a.m. local time at The Berkham Apartments.

"The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office identified the person as Darius Campbell, age 41," the statement added, noting that "the investigation into the cause of his death is still pending" and "there is no known threat to the public."

The family of Campbell Danesh also provided The Associated Press with a statement.

"The local police department has confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances," his family said. "The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue."

Campbell Danesh, who was raised in Glasgow by a Scottish mother and an Iranian father, made a big impression on the reality competition 'Popstars' in 2001 by performing an intense cover of Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time.'

Later that year, on "Pop Idol," an early Simon Cowell reality-talent show hybrid that sought to discover a new singing star, he enjoyed greater success. Campbell Danesh finished third behind Gareth Gates and Will Young, but his debut album "Dive In" single "Colourblind" topped the U.K. charts in 2002.



Campbell Danish went on to play Rhett Butler in a musical stage adaptation of "Gone With the Wind" and to star in musicals such as "Chicago" and "Guys and Dolls." He won "Popstar to Operastar," another reality competition, in 2010, and went on to perform in "Carmen" at London's O2 Arena.

He also made a foray into Hollywood as a co-executive producer on the 2016 horror film "Imperium," starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Social media has already started to swell with tributes to the celebrity. There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh, tweeted Nicki Chapman, a judge on "Pop Idol."

She added, "A true gent with a kind soul & mischievous twinkle in his eye. From that eventful first audition on Popstars to him kindly inviting me to see him perform on the West End stage Thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar tweeted about his "untimely passing" and said Campbell Danesh "couldn't have been a nicer, warmer guest with a great sense of self-deprecation."

Canadian actor Natasha Henstridge and Campbell Danish wed in 2011. Soon after, they got divorced. (ANI)

