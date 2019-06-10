'Dark Phoenix' has worst opening in X-Men history at U.S. box office

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Falling short of expectations, Sophie Turner starrer 'Dark Phoenix' failed to catch fire at the box office. The film had the worst opening in the history of X-Men films.

The latest instalment in the Disney-Fox's 'X-Men' franchise, 'Dark Phoenix' just managed to reach a USD 34 million opening in the weekend, after minting about USD14 million on Friday, making it the worst debut for an X-Men movie.

'The Secret Life of Pets 2', which is a sequel to the 2016 animated film, on the other hand, left the X-Men film behind by collecting USD 46.1 million. However, the collection was 15 per cent lower than the 15% lower than the original flick.

'Dark Phoenix' is written and directed by Simon Kinberg who also served as the scriptwriter for the 2006's 'X-Men: The Last Stand'.

The latest instalment in the Disney-Fox's 'X-Men' franchise, 'Dark Phoenix' just managed to reach a *USD 34 MN* opening in the weekend, after minting about * USD 14 MN* on Friday, making it the worst debut for an X-Men movie. (ANI)