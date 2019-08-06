Dave Annable unfollows everyone on Instagram because of 'depression, anxiety'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Dave Annable is prioritising his emotional wellbeing above all.

The 39-year-old star shared a post on Instagram to announce that he has unfollowed every single person apart from his wife. The actor's announcement of scaling back on using social media came after him experiencing feelings of "depression and anxiety."

"Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real. I'm saying goodbye to all of the vacations I'm not on, all of that time I've spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more," he wrote.

The only person Dave still follows is wife, actor Odette Annable, with whom he shares a 3-year-old daughter Charlie.

"Still gonna follow the wifey to make sure she doesn't talk too much shit about me. Also, I heard she's gotta a really cute kid," he wrote.

The actor added that while he will be staying "active with posting cause it's now a part of our job," he "won't be comparing" his life to what he sees on other people's social media handles anymore.

"I'll still stay active with posting cause it's now a part of our job. I'll be thinking of you guys who I followed but even better. I won't be comparing. See you soon, in real life," he said.



In July, the photo-sharing application announced new features to combat online bullying. It is also testing another feature that will hide the like and view counts of posts from followers, reported People.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri told Buzzfeed News that testing the feature is "about creating a less pressurized environment where people feel comfortable expressing themselves," adding, "We do hear people worry about how many like counts they get."

Dave is not the only celebrity to take a social media break. Selena Gomez, frequently the most-followed person on Instagram, recently said on Coach's 'Dream It Real' podcast, "It is not that healthy to be on social media all the time."

"I noticed with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot. Taking breaks is really important. Just know that most of it isn't real. And I hate to say that, I don't mean to be rude, but it's very unrealistic in a lot of ways," she said at that time.

On the work front, Dave was last seen in the TV series 'What/If' and the TV film 'Heart of Life'. (ANI)

