Dave Annable
Dave Annable

Dave Annable unfollows everyone on Instagram because of 'depression, anxiety'

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Dave Annable is prioritising his emotional wellbeing above all.
The 39-year-old star shared a post on Instagram to announce that he has unfollowed every single person apart from his wife. The actor's announcement of scaling back on using social media came after him experiencing feelings of "depression and anxiety."
"Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real. I'm saying goodbye to all of the vacations I'm not on, all of that time I've spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more," he wrote.
The only person Dave still follows is wife, actor Odette Annable, with whom he shares a 3-year-old daughter Charlie.
"Still gonna follow the wifey to make sure she doesn't talk too much shit about me. Also, I heard she's gotta a really cute kid," he wrote.
The actor added that while he will be staying "active with posting cause it's now a part of our job," he "won't be comparing" his life to what he sees on other people's social media handles anymore.
"I'll still stay active with posting cause it's now a part of our job. I'll be thinking of you guys who I followed but even better. I won't be comparing. See you soon, in real life," he said.

In July, the photo-sharing application announced new features to combat online bullying. It is also testing another feature that will hide the like and view counts of posts from followers, reported People.
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri told Buzzfeed News that testing the feature is "about creating a less pressurized environment where people feel comfortable expressing themselves," adding, "We do hear people worry about how many like counts they get."
Dave is not the only celebrity to take a social media break. Selena Gomez, frequently the most-followed person on Instagram, recently said on Coach's 'Dream It Real' podcast, "It is not that healthy to be on social media all the time."
"I noticed with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot. Taking breaks is really important. Just know that most of it isn't real. And I hate to say that, I don't mean to be rude, but it's very unrealistic in a lot of ways," she said at that time.
On the work front, Dave was last seen in the TV series 'What/If' and the TV film 'Heart of Life'. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:39 IST

Tamron Hall on 'Today' exit: NBC made 'wrong choice'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): TV host Tamron Hall opened up about her exit from 'Today' and NBC News as she discussed her new ABC talk show at ABC's Television Critics Association summer tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:28 IST

Angelina Jolie feels 'very proud' as son is off to university

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is going to start a new chapter of his life and she couldn't be more proud.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:23 IST

ABC to come up with new Marvel adaptation ahead of 'Agents of...

Washington (USA), Aug 06 (ANI): Marvel fans are in for a treat once again as reports of bringing another Marvel female superhero on ABC networks are doing the rounds.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:54 IST

Kirti Kulhari to play British cop in Parineeti Chopra's 'The...

New Delhi [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Actor Kirti Kulhari, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Mission Mangal', will be next seen playing a British cop in the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:28 IST

Here's how Varun Dhawan is prepping for 'Coolie No. 1' remake

New Delhi [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Varun Dhawan, who is known for his impeccable comic timing, is gearing up for his upcoming film, a remake of the 1995 hit 'Coolie No. 1'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Sonakshi Sinha issues apology to Valmiki community following her...

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha issued an apology to the Valmiki community after her remark against the group was flagged following a recent interview.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:24 IST

Matt Damon get daughters' names inked on arm

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Hollywood actor Matt Damon just got himself inked with tattoos dedicated to his four daughters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:15 IST

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner receives unique wedding gift from...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The youngest brother of Joe Jonas, Frankie Jonas presented one of a kind gift to his brother on his wedding.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:00 IST

Mariah Carey lends her voice for 'Mixed-ish'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has recorded a new song that will debut as the theme of ABC's 'Black-ish' spinoff 'Mixed-ish.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:58 IST

'Girl on the Train' will see Parineeti in her 'most difficult role'

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra has kicked off filming for her "most difficult role" till date in London for 'Girl on The Train' and amid the jam-packed schedules, she seems to be having a hard time without social media!

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:42 IST

Singer Khalid to pay homage to El Paso victims through 'benefit concert'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): In order to pay homage to those who died in the mass shooting at a mall in El Paso, American singer-songwriter Khalid will soon organise a 'benefit concert' later in August for the families of victims.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:23 IST

Saoirse Kennedy receives emotional funeral service from Robert F. Kennedy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was buried in Massachusetts following an emotional funeral service with a eulogy from her uncle.

Read More
iocl