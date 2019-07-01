Dave Bautista on joining 'Fast and Furious' franchise: 'I'd Rather Do Good Films'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Dave Bautista who recently retired from the WWE, resorted to trash talk on Twitter after a fan suggested that he should join the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

The 50-year-old responded to the fan's comment that he wanted to work on "good film".

The fan suggested that he should essay the role of a villain in a 'Fast and Furious' spinoff alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena. Johnson first worked with the franchise in 2011's 'Fast Five', while Cena has joined the upcoming ninth instalment.

Bautista responded with an emoji. "Thank you for your consideration," he wrote, adding a vomiting emoji and the hashtag, "I'd rather do good films."

Bautista also replied to another fan who reminded the WWE star of critically criticised 2018 film 'Escape Plan 2'on his "I'd rather do good films" comment.

"Genius! Big Dave didn't state that he's never done a bad film. But I did them for particular reasons that helped build an 'acting' career. And I got to work with Sly so in your face with that! You're dismissed!" Bautista tweeted.

Bautista has appeared in a series of action films, most notably as Drax the Destroyer in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame'.

He'll next be seen in the action comedy 'Stuber' with Kumail Nanjiani.

Despite his inference that the 'Fast and Furious' is stalling, the franchise has continued to release successful films, reported People.

'Fast & Furious 9' will hit the theaters in May 2020, while Hobbs & Shaw, a spinoff starring Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba, is scheduled to hit theaters on August 2. (ANI)

