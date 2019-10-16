Dave, Odette Annable part ways after nine years of marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Actors Dave Annable and Odette Annable called it quits after nearly a decade of marriage.

The two announced their split with "heavy hearts" in a joint statement to People on Tuesday.

"It's with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time," they said.

"Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family's privacy at this time," the duo added.

Dave and Odette share a 4-year-old daughter together -- Charlie. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ojai, just north of Los Angeles, on October 10, 2010.

The split came just over a month after Dave announced he was scaling back on using social media after experiencing depression and anxiety.

"Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real," Dave wrote.

"I'm saying goodbye to all of the vacations I'm not on, all of that time I've spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more," he added at that time.

The actor noted that while he'll be staying "active with posting cause it's now a part of our job," he "won't be comparing," his life to what he sees on other people's social media handles anymore.

Dave last posted a photo with Odette in July, sharing a throwback from when the actor was pregnant with their daughter. Meanwhile, Odette shared a photo of the two posing together on a red carpet in late September. (ANI)

