David Dastmalchian to feature in new horror flick 'Late Night With the Devil'

Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): 'Dune' fame David Dastmalchian is all geared up to star in the latest indie chiller 'Late Night With the Devil'.

Dastmalchian plays the role of a talk show host in 'Late Night With the Devil', reported Variety. The film depicted in the era of 1977, follows the story of a live broadcast of a late-night talk show which goes terribly wrong.

"unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms" reads the synopsis of the film.

'Late Night With the Devil' is co-written and co-directed by Cameron and Colin Cairnes with the collaboration of a multi-picture deal between Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures production houses reported Variety.



In a statement both the writers and directors revealed that the horror flick was based upon an interesting concept, typical of the 70s and 80s era when late-night talk shows had 'something slightly dangerous' about them.

"In the '70s and '80s there was something slightly dangerous about late-night TV. Talk shows in particular were a window into some strange adult world. We thought combining that charged, live-to-air atmosphere with the supernatural could make for a uniquely frightening film experience" said the Cairnes duo.

The founders of the Spooky Pictures production company, namely, Roy Lee, Derek Dauchy, Steven Schneider, Adam White, John Molloy, and Mat Govoni would be producing the film while Rami Yasin, David Dastmalchian, and Australian filmmaker Joel Anderson will serve as executive producers, reported Variety.

'Late Night With the Devil' is slated to release next year in 2023.

Talking about actor David Dastmalchian, he featured in many noteworthy movies like 'The Suicide Squad', 'Prisoners', and 'Ant-Man'. (ANI)

