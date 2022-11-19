David E. Kelley's 'Avalon' starring Neve Campbell scrapped despite series order

Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): David E. Kelley's 'Avalon' starring Neve Campbell has been scrapped by ABC despite getting a nod for a series order in February.

According to Variety, Michael Connelly served as executive producer on 'Avalon,' a television programme created by David E. Kelley and based on one of Connelly's short stories. The primary actor was supposed to be Neve Campbell. Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff were additional cast members.

As per the official logline quoted by Variety, the show "takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole "Nic" Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island."



According to Variety, ABC decided not to proceed with the series order for "Avalon" after viewing the pilot. A+E Studios is stated to be considering its alternatives and remain optimistic about the project.

The 2022-2023 season was intended for it to air. Executive producer Kelley also authored the pilot. Dana Calvo, who would be the showrunner, and Connelly both executives produced. Executive producers included Matthew Tinker of DEK Productions, Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios. A+E Studios and 20th Television jointly produced the programme.

However, Campbell will continue to work for Kelley, Connelly, Fineman, and A+E Studios. She presently has a role in the Netflix original series "The Lincoln Lawyer," which is based on the same-titled Connelly book series. Kelley is the series' creator and executive producer. A+E Studios is producing, with Fineman serving as executive producer. When she was cast in "Avalon," it was previously stated that she would have a lower role in the second season of that show. (ANI)

