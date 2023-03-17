David Letterman calls out Tom Cruise for skipping Oscars 2023

Los Angeles [US], March 17 (ANI): "Why did Tom Cruise not attend Oscars 2023" is a question that has been on everyone's mind ever since the 95th Academy Awards took place on March 13. David Letterman is also demanding answers to the question.

While conversing with Jimmy Kimmel on his show, the former late-night host asked Oscars emcee Jimmy Kimmel for the real reason why Cruise wasn't among the myriad stars in attendance at the Academy Awards, Variety reported.

Despite 'Top Gun: Maverick' earning six Academy Award nominations and Cruise being a nominee for best picture as one of the film's producers, the A-list star skipped the 2023 ceremony.

"We don't know where Tom Cruise was," Kimmel answered Letterman. "We heard production issues."

"What does that mean?" Letterman asked. "That's nonsense."



"Exactly. It's very non-specific," Kimmel said. "But we have no idea what happened."

Letterman proceeded to say that Cruise "should've been" at the Oscars "celebrating his big jet pack Maverick show," to which Kimmel responded, "Yeah. It seems like he should've been there, but he was not there. Maybe he feels like he wasn't going to win so he didn't want to come."

"But between you and me, he should have been there right?" Letterman then asked Kimmel.

"Yeah of course," Kimmel answered. "He's the prince of Hollywood."

"More to the power of your success," Letterman added. "If Mr. Big Shot was not there, the show was still never more successful. Nice going, Jimmy."

Because Cruise skipped the Oscars, Kimmel and his writing team decided to throw a soft Scientology joke into his Oscars monologue. The host joked, "Tom Cruise with his shirt off in that beach football scene? L. Ron Hubba Hubba, you know what I'm saying?"

Cruise was not the only big name to skip the Oscars. "Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron also did not attend the award ceremony. (ANI)

