David Lynch joins cast of Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker-actor David Lynch has joined the cast of ace Hollywood director Steven Spielberg's upcoming drama 'The Fabelmans'.

However, what role will Lynch play in Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie has been kept under tight wraps, reported Variety.

The film will mark the first-ever collaboration between Lynch and Spielberg, both considered among the greatest Hollywood filmmakers of all time for their several critical and commercial hits.

Lynch, the 76-year-old Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind movies like 'The Elephant Man', 'Blue Velvet' and 'Mulholland Drive', has joined a star-studded cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano, Julia Butters and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle in 'The Fabelmans'.

The film is said to be loosely based on Spielberg's own childhood, with Williams and Dano expected to take on characters drawn from Spielberg's parents, while Rogen's role is said to be influenced by Spielberg's uncle.

LaBelle will feature as an aspiring filmmaker Sammy, a Spielberg analog, while Butters will portray his sister, Anne. 'The Fabelmans' ensemble also features Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.



Spielberg and Tony Kushner, who recently collaborated on the 'West Side Story' remake, co-wrote the screenplay together. Spielberg and Kushner also serve as producers, alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Though Spielberg is currently immersed in a flurry of awards conversation for his reimagining of 'West Side Story', the director is also in post-production on 'The Fabelmans'. Universal Pictures has set a release date around the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Talking about Lynch, he has helmed movies like 'Mulholland Drive', 'Eraserhead', 'Blue Velvet', 'The Straight Story' and 'Lost Highway'.

His 1980 historical drama 'The Elephant Man' received eight Oscar nominations, including one for Lynch's directing, while his crime romance 'Wild at Heart' won the Palme d'Or at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival.

Lynch received Oscar nominations for best director for 'Blue Velvet' and 'Mulholland Drive'. His most recent feature, 'Inland Empire', had released in 2006.

He is also one of the minds behind the television series 'Twin Peaks', which he co-created with Mark Frost. Lynch directed six episodes in the series' two-season run in the 1990s, as well as the 1992 prequel film 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me'. In 2017, Lynch returned to 'Twin Peaks', helming an 18-episode sequel series for Showtime.

Beyond directing, Lynch has also tried his hand at acting. He played FBI agent Gordon Cole across all iterations of 'Twin Peaks' and his other credits range from guest appearances on 'Louie' and 'The Cleveland Show' to a supporting role in the 2017 Harry Dean Stanton vehicle 'Lucky'. (ANI)

