David Oyelowo in negotiations to join George Clooney in 'Good Morning, Midnight'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American-British actor David Oyelowo is in negotiations to join George Clooney in upcoming Netflix film 'Good Morning, Midnight'.

Oyelowo is expected to join the cast already including Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The feature will be directed by Clooney himself and is an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel of the same name.

The novel narrates a post-apocalyptic story which follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and the Aether spacecraft that is trying to return home to Earth, as Augustine is making every effort to make contact with the ship's crew.

The film's screenplay is being written by 'The Revenant' writer Mark L. Smith. Along with helming, Clooney is also bankrolling the film under his banner Smokehouse Pictures with Grant Heslov, alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

Filming is likely to set sail in October this year.

Other than this, Oyelowo has the 'Peter Rabbit' sequel and 'Come Away' as his next outings.

'Come Away' will feature him alongside Angelina Jolie and is directed by Brenda Chapman. (ANI)