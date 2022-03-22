David Spade's comedy special coming to Netflix

Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Actor-comedian David Spade is coming up with his first standup special titled 'Nothing Personal' on Netflix.



As per Deadline, Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin.

The comedy special directed by Ryan Polito was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis.

While 'Nothing Personal' is Spade's first Netflix comedy special, he has had several standup comedy specials, most recently on Comedy Central with 'David Spade: My Fake Problems'. (ANI)

