David Zayas joins cast of 'Force of Nature'

Actor David Zayas has been roped in for Michael Polish directorial 'Force of Nature' to play John the baptist.

The action film follows a gang of thieves who plot a heist during a hurricane only to have a cop evacuate a building while they attempt to pull off a robbery there.

The shooting of the film is currently going in Puerto Rico. It also features Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch, and Kate Bosworth.

Zayas' character John the Baptist is described as a ruthless, cold guy who'll stop at nothing to get what he wants.

He has worked in the films like 'The Expendables', 'Michael Clayton', '16 Blocks', 'Bringing Out the Dead'. He will next be seen in 'Body Cam'.

Zayas played Angel Batista in the Emmy-winning TV series 'Dexter'.


