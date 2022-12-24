'Days of Our Lives' star Tamara Braun on her exit from the show: 'Thanks for all the love'

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): 'Days of Our Lives' star Tamara Braun is gearing up for a new chapter in her career, as the star has recently announced her exit from the soap opera.

According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, Braun urged her followers to see the soap opera that night to view the farewell of her character before it ended.

She commemorated her final two years on the soap opera and thanked her fans for their support in an Instagram post she shared in honour of her final appearance. "Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem. Thought I'd share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years," she wrote. "Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me. I will miss you all!! Wait, I'll still be here, you can find me on IG!! Much love."

The Instagram post included a video slideshow with a variety of behind-the-scenes visuals over the last two years, including selfies of Braun wearing wigs and makeup for special effects as well as others of her having fun with her castmates in between sets.

Braun noted the video "starts at the end and ends at the start with my first nasal swab. Oh Covid!!" She ended the slideshow with a video of her in her car recovering from the nasal swab, wondering if anyone actually enjoys it. She also wore face shields and masks throughout the video.

As per a report by Fox News, in 2008, Braun made her debut as Ava Vitali on "Days of Our Lives," where she was a part of a plot involving Steve Johnson, a character played by Stephen Nichols. One season of her 2008 plot was told. In 2009, however, it was sufficient to win her first Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

When Natalia Livingston made the decision to quit the programme, she returned to the soap opera, this time as Taylor Walker rather than Ava. Braun made the choice to come back as part of the celebration of the show's 50th anniversary before leaving again in 2016 after her character was extinguished in a fire.

After it was discovered that Braun's character survived the fire she was initially thought to have perished in, she made a comeback to the show in 2017. She took another break from the programme before returning in 2020.

Braun had previously worked as a soap opera actor. She appeared on "All My Children" as Reese Williams from 2008 to 2009 before getting the role of Ava. Reese was first presented as Brenda's love interest on the show, and it was subsequently revealed that the couple was expecting a kid they intended to raise together. The character relocated to Paris after plans went awry.

In "General Hospital," she played Dr. Kim Nero and Carly. Braun replaced Sarah Joy Brown in the character of Carly in 2001, playing the part until 2005 before resuming the role in 2014. Before departing from the programme once more in 2019, she made a comeback in 2017 as Dr. Kim Nero, frequently performing alongside the replacement Carly. (ANI)