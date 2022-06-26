Daytime Emmys addresses Roe v. Wade verdict, assures to 'use its voice'

California [US], June 26 (ANI): At the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday in Pasadena, California, attendees took to the platform to discuss the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the federal protection of abortion rights.

National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) CEO Adam Sharp took the stage before the start of the live telecast on CBS to note that he would normally open the show by reminding everyone about logistics, including that speeches have a 30-second limit. But he closed his comments on a more serious note, as per Variety.

"Tonight is not a normal night. There is a lot to say tonight. It's a tough news day. We have no doubt that the daytime community will use its collective voice to tackle these issues at all, just as it has been at the forefront of so many societal debates over the last few decades. Daytime has always been first," he said.

As the live broadcast began on CBS, the show's hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, who co-hosted "Entertainment Tonight," touched on the news with a gentle joke.

"I love your dress," Frazier said.



"You know what, Kevin? I chose this dress. My choice!" Turner said, receiving wide applause from the crowd.

Later, while closing the show, Turner concluded with one more message: "Women's rights are human rights," she said.

As per Variety, Tamron Hall, addressing the press after winning the award for informative talk show host, said the Roe v. Wade overturn reminded her that "this is about not taking anything for granted."

"Three years ago, we learned not to take our health for granted, or time spent with each other. And this is a reminder that we can't take our votes for granted. (Age) 18 is a milestone, but it is a cornerstone (because of the ability to vote). This is a reminder of that conversation about voting rights. All of it is connected. My dad was in the Army for 30 years, so it is reflective for me. It has to be a conversation within ourselves," she said.

Nancy Lee Grahn, who was nominated for her supporting role in ABC drama 'General Hospital,' walked the red carpet with 'reproductive freedom' written across her chest and carried a bag that read 'Bans Off Our Bodies,' along with wristbands in support of Black Lives Matter, Gay Pride, Ukraine and United Nations' efforts to end racial discrimination.

Since the news of Roe v. Wade, from individual celebrities like Taylor Swift sharing their outrage to SAG-AFTRA and IATSE calling out the Supreme Court, to big corporations like Disney and Paramount promising to pay travel expenses for employees who want an abortion; people around the media industry have shown strong support for the federal right to abortion. (ANI)

