DC's animated movie 'Batman: The Long Halloween' will have Naya Rivera posthumously voicing Catwoman

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Late American actor and singer Naya Rivera will posthumously voice the character of Catwoman, in the upcoming animated DC movie 'Batman: The Long Halloween'.

According to People magazine, the late star, who died at 33 in a tragic drowning accident last July, had completed voice work on the upcoming 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One' before her untimely death. Rivera had voiced the role of Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the DC animated film.

The animated DC film for which Rivera voiced the role of Catwoman/Selina Kyle, will have 'Supernaturals' fame Jensen Ackles playing Batman. The rest of the cast includes Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, and Troy Baker as Joker.



'The Long Halloween' will be a two-part film, with the first half debuting this spring or summer. No announcement has been made for the second part.

This film will mark Rivera's last project, as she wasn't in production on any other projects prior to her death. She died in July as a result of a drowning accident after she and her son Josey, rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California.

When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, the staff at the lake found the vessel at the north side of the lake with the star's sleeping son aboard. Rivera's body was found five days later, and authorities believe the actress and singer died saving Josey.

As per People magazine, Rivera will be honored by her 'Glee' costars at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 8. The reunion will pay tribute to Rivera and her groundbreaking character Santana. (ANI)

