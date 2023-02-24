DC's 'The Flash' set to screen first the time at CinemaCon

Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): The highly anticipated DC film 'The Flash' is set to be screened for the first time at the 2023 CinemaCon, the annual convention of theatre owners, sources told The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet.

According to the outlet, CinemaCon will take place this year in Las Vegas from April 24 through April 27.

Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen/the Flash in the DC film, which will be released on June 16.



For the first time since 1992, Michael Keaton reprises his role as Batman, as does Ben Affleck, who also plays a version of the character. Sasha Calle will also make her debut as Supergirl.

Since last year, Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, has been at the heart of a number of controversies.

This resulted in the actor issuing an apology and disclosing in a statement that they were getting therapy for mental health issues. Miller's situation was discussed by the new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran during their January DC slate announcement, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking about it, Safran said, "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what's the best path forward. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, at the time, Gunn called The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made." (ANI)

