De Niro goes guns blazing on Trump on Michael Moore's podcast

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 22 (ANI): Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has expressed his opinions on US President Donald Trump in a not so subtle manner in a recent podcast session with filmmaker Michael Moore.

Moore has already cautioned the listeners that the whole conversation about the American political scenario with De Niro would be completely 'unfiltered', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Moore, who runs the Rumble podcast, began by asking whether De Niro feels that there is an air of malice and despair in the country.

The actor replied: "To me, it feels like, with this administration, this president, it's kind of being in an abusive relationship. You don't know what's going to happen. You don't feel safe."

"The President is such an idiot and doesn't do anything that we can rely on or feel safe about, even good intentions -- he has no good intentions. That's your role as president, to make people feel good and positive. Even though it's easier said than done, that's your responsibility as president. He doesn't have any of that, as we all know," added the actor.

The actor continues that he regrets giving Trump a chance when he was just elected back in 2016.

"The day after he was elected, I went on Jimmy Kimmel [Live!] and said, 'Look, I'll give him a chance, I hope I'm wrong.' But there has not been one thing about this person that has been redeeming as far as I can see. Nothing," he said.

He even seemed perplexed by the fact that Trump still has the support of 200 or something Republican Congress members which he believes is beyond reason. (ANI)

