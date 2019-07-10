Deadly California wildfire film in Hollywood pipeline

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Hollywood is all set to come up with a film based on deadly California wildfire which took place in 2018.

The untitled film will be based on the true events during the 2018 Camp, which ended up haunting and destroying California. The incident was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history, with a total of 8,527 fires burning an area of 1,893,913 acres.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of the film will revolve around Heather Roebuck a woman who gave birth via C-section minutes before her hospital was turned into ashes.

Unable to move her legs post the delivery, the woman, separated from her newborn and fiance, goes through an unimaginably traumatic journey as a group of EMTs and other emergency personnel try to rescue her.

Roebuck's story featured on a Facebook post last year and instantly went viral.

The film will be penned and directed by Matthew Heineman, the filmmaker behind 'Private War', a biopic of Marie Colvin, a celebrated war correspondent.

"For me, the film examines the human connections ordinary people make in extraordinary circumstances. Heather's journey of inner strength in the face of unparalleled and unexpected adversity is one of the most exciting and visceral stories that I've ever encountered," Heineman asserted. (ANI)

