California wildfires
California wildfires

Deadly California wildfire film in Hollywood pipeline

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:21 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Hollywood is all set to come up with a film based on deadly California wildfire which took place in 2018.
The untitled film will be based on the true events during the 2018 Camp, which ended up haunting and destroying California. The incident was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history, with a total of 8,527 fires burning an area of 1,893,913 acres.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of the film will revolve around Heather Roebuck a woman who gave birth via C-section minutes before her hospital was turned into ashes.
Unable to move her legs post the delivery, the woman, separated from her newborn and fiance, goes through an unimaginably traumatic journey as a group of EMTs and other emergency personnel try to rescue her.
Roebuck's story featured on a Facebook post last year and instantly went viral.
The film will be penned and directed by Matthew Heineman, the filmmaker behind 'Private War', a biopic of Marie Colvin, a celebrated war correspondent.
"For me, the film examines the human connections ordinary people make in extraordinary circumstances. Heather's journey of inner strength in the face of unparalleled and unexpected adversity is one of the most exciting and visceral stories that I've ever encountered," Heineman asserted. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:59 IST

Lannisters aren't there yet: George R.R. Martin gives insights...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Ever imagined how 'Game of Thrones' could have been without the Lannisters? Well, writer George R.R. Martin has the answer to it as he revealed that there will be no Lannisters in the show's prequel.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:51 IST

Comedian Aziz Ansari opens up about sexual misconduct allegation

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Comedian Aziz Ansari reflected on the 2018 sexual misconduct allegation leveled against him during his latest Netflix stand up special 'Aziz Ansari Right Now'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:50 IST

Nicki Minaj calls off Saudi Arabia performance following...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Facing criticism from human rights activists, singer Nicki Minaj has pulled out of her scheduled performance at the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:33 IST

'Mission Mangal' belongs to five leading ladies: Akshay Kumar

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Akshay Kumar believes that his upcoming 'Mission Mangal' is not only about highlighting ISRO's achievement but is an ode to all the female scientists who played a part in the mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:31 IST

Tyrese Gibson to star in, produce thriller 'Inside Game'

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Tyrese Gibson is ready to star in and produce action thriller 'The Inside Game'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:26 IST

Michelle Obama remembers Cameron Boyce as having 'incredible talent'

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, remembered Disney star Cameron Boyce who passed away on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:18 IST

Camila Cabello goes blonde in latest track 'Find U Again' with...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10: After taking fans on a steamy ride with 'Senorita', American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is back with a new track 'Find U Again' with Mark Ronson, in which she sports a stunning platinum blonde bob with bangs look, which is significantly different from her

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:05 IST

Singer Anup Jalota visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Visitors continue to queue up to meet Rishi Kapoor who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition. The latest to pay a visit were Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as well as singer Anup Jalota.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST

Honey Singh booked by Mohali police for vulgarity in 'Makhna'

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): A case has been registered against rapper Honey Singh by Punjab Police for using vulgar lyrics in his song 'Makhna'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST

Kanye West terms Yeezy the 'Lamborghini of shoes'

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West believes that the Adidas Yeezy label is the "Lamborghini of shoes."

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 01:40 IST

Angelina Jolie turns heads in striped dress at Paris

Paris [France], July 10 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie has once again channelled her inner fashionista while vacationing with veteran actor Jacqueline Bisset in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 00:31 IST

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India on Tuesday boycotted actor Kangana Ranaut and denied giving her media coverage after she indulged in an ugly spat with a journalist at an event here recently.

Read More
iocl