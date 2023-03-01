'Deadpool' fame actor Karan Soni joins 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' voice cast

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Indian-American actor Karan Soni, known for his work in the 'Deadpool' movies, is set to be part of the voice cast for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', confirmed The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet.

According to the outlet, initially reported by One Take News, Soni will provide the voice for Pavitr Prabhakar aka Spider-Man India, an alternate-world counterpart of Spider-Man.

'Across the Spider-Verse' is the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'.



Once more, it features Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen and Shameik Moore as Spider-Man/Miles Morales. Sony has set the film's release date for June 2 at the height of the summer movie season.

Years before it became a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC's 'The Flash' movie, the original movie received recognition for its distinctive animation style and for exploring the universe, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmakers of 'Across the Spider-Verse' are Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Dave Callaham wrote the script.

Soni joins a voice cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Jake Johnson, Luna Lauren Velez, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, and Shea Whigham, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously, in 'Deadpool' and 'Deadpool 2', Soni portrayed Dopinder, a cab driver and Deadpool's pal, opposite Ryan Reynolds. His other voice-acting credits include 'Strange World' and 'Trolls World Tour'. (ANI)

