Deauville Film Festival: Opening with 'Minari'; close with 'How I Became a Super Hero'

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): With strict enforcement of health guidelines amid COVID-19, this year's Deauville American Film Festival is all set to open the screening with critically acclaimed drama 'Minari', and end with French fantasy-based movie 'How I Became a Super Hero'.

The 46th edition of Deauville will take place as previously announced from September 4 till September 13, while strictly abiding by all precautionary measures.

According to Variety, face protection will have to be worn in all festival areas and the auditorium's seating capacity has been capped, while ventilation in the main screening venue will be controlled.

This year, the film festival devoted to American cinema is set to open with Lee Isaac Chung's 'Minari', which was a standout at Sundance where it won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.

The critically acclaimed movie tells the autobiographical tale of a Korean American family who moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s.

Marked as director, Chung's fifth film, 'Minari' is inspired by the filmmaker's own childhood and stars Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho and Scott Haze, cited Variety.

On the other hand, the last movie to screen during the film competition is set to be the fantasy-filled movie 'How I Became a Super Hero' -- a French twist on 'X-Men' paying "a tribute to those Marvellian heroes" as well as the "fantastic vein of American cinema," said the festival, cited Variety.

The movie, which marks actor Douglas' feature debut, is one of the several French films that will play at Deauville this year.

Although the French Normandy-set festival is a dedication to American movies, it will world premiere nine films that were part of Cannes 2020's Official Selection, notably Maiwenn's 'DNA' and Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar's 'A Good Man'.

The 46th edition of the festival comprises of an eclectic jury including filmmaker Yann Gonzalez, Mounia Meddour and Bruno Podalydes, actor Zita Hanrot, author Delphine Horvilleur, actor Vincent Lacoste, producer Sylvie Pialat and rapper Oxmo Puccino. (ANI)

