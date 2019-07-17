Debby Ryan bids last goodbye to late Cameron Boyce

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Actress Debby Ryan bid her final goodbye to her friend and late actor Cameron Boyce on Tuesday.

The duo had worked together for four seasons on Disney Channel series 'Jessie'.

The actor shared a video on Instagram in Boyce's honour.

"This effervescent soul attracted art, respect, poetry, kindness, community-- what a gift to be brought together today in a deeply bittersweet celebration of life we were so fortunate to intersect with," the 26-year-old star wrote in the caption.

"His mom told me, 'He is our compass.' And it's showing, as all directions have pointed to love and light and togetherness. We love you Cameron. Thank you for what you've given us, and continue to give us," she wrote further.

In the video, Boyce's old photographs, his artwork and a Los Angeles Laker's denim jacket and shirt can be seen displayed on the dedication table.

Last week, the actor has posted a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

Boyce died suddenly on July 6 after suffering a "seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," said Boyce's family in a statement released at that time.

Boyce was best known for his role as Cruella de Vil's son in the 'Descendants' TV movies, and as Luke Ross on 'Jessie', which ran for four seasons on Disney Channel and starred Debby Ryan.

To pay a tribute to the late actor, his family has launched a charitable trust named 'Cameron Boyce Foundation'," reported People.

It is aimed to provide artistic and creative outlets to young people as an alternative to use resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. (ANI)

