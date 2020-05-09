Deepika remembers Irrfan Khan with a broken heart, shares video

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Reminiscing the sweet memories with her 'Piku' co-star and late actor - Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone on Saturday shared a video of them playing Tennis with a caption "please come back! #irrfankhan".

The 34-year-old actor put out a video on Instagram where she is seen dressed up in Kurta -Salwar as they both play badminton, along with the picture she remembered the star who passed away recently after battling a rare cancer. Along with the video, Deepika wrote, "please come back! #irrfankhan" (along with a broken heart emoticon).

The post dedicated to the ace actor garnered more than 8 lakh views on the photo-sharing platform within 50 minutes of being posted.

On Friday, as her hit film 'Piku' clocked five years, the' Happy New Year' star posted a behind the scene picture featuring herself, Irrfan and director of the film, Shoojit Sircar.

The picture captured the three of them enjoying a light-hearted moment as they were seen laughing.

Earlier on the demise of the seasoned actor, Padukone had shared a blank post, signalling towards the void that his departure created in the cinema industry.

Irrfan and Deepika shared screen space in Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku' and their chemistry was appreciated by both audiences and critics. Besides the two actors, the film also featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The 'Life of Pi' actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29. He was 53. (ANI)