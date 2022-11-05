'Degrassi' reboot: Teen drama franchise scrapped at HBO Max

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): HBO Max has cancelled the upcoming 'Degrassi' series that was previously planned for revival.

The latest edition of the Canadian high school drama series was initially picked up by the streamer for 10 episodes back in January. Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, who served as the show's executive producers and showrunners, were to produce it alongside franchise owner WildBrain, according to Variety.



The TV show would have been the franchise's sixth overall. The others are 'Degrassi: The Next Class,' 'Degrassi: The Next Generation,' 'The Kids of Degrassi Street,' 'Degrassi Junior High,' and 'Degrassi High.'

According to Variety, this is the most recent project to be shelved at HBO Max since the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery was completed in April. The HBO Max movie "Batgirl" is perhaps best known for being cancelled while in post-production. In a similar vein, the second season of Nasim Pedrad's comedy series "Chad" on TBS was abruptly cancelled. Additionally, HBO Max has reportedly taken down a number of its original TV series and films in an effort to avoid paying creators' royalties.

As per the reports of Variety, CEO of WB-Discovery David Zaslav has assured investors that he will save $3 billion by combining the two businesses. To that end, TBS and TNT have essentially stopped producing new scripted programming, and recent months have seen the implementation of layoffs in a number of departments. Additionally, according to Zaslav, the firm is open to licencing projects based on its most well-known intellectual property to third parties and will not necessarily maintain them on HBO Max. (ANI)

