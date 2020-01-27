Demi Lovato gets emotional during her Grammy's performance

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato got emotional during her powerful performance at the 2020 Grammy's stage.

The 27-year-old marked her first major performance since July 2018, just brought her into tears.

Making her comeback even more memorable, Demi performed a song that she wrote shortly before her apparent overdose.

The singer even uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram, and captioned it, "What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all."



Selena also posted about the mystical performance on her Instagram story, and wrote, "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful."

Along with her jaw-dropping performance, Demi looked angelic in a white ball-gown.

Ahead of the singer's performance, a source told E! News that, "As painful as it is to be reminded and to relive, she doesn't want to forget. The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It's going to be a big moment for her to share with the world and open herself up like this."

"Demi will be expressing her struggles through sobriety, rehab and will address the overdose in her own creative way. Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect," an insider added. (ANI)

