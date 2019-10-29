Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson
Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson

Demi Lovato, Mike Johnson's romance has officially 'fizzled out'

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): All good things must come to an end. Such is true about Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's relationship. It seems like the two have called it quits and are no longer seeing each other.
Demi and Mike's relationship has fizzled out and they aren't seeing each other or texting like they were before. "Nothing happened, it just ran its course." An insider source told E!News.
The insider added, "Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn't ever planning on dating him seriously." the insider added. However, Mike is optimistic that he'll reconnect with the 27-year-old pop star in the future. "Mike hopes they can have a second chance again," the source shared. "But for now, he's fine with being friendly."
Just last month, the two shared their romance with each other on social media and even went on a couple of dates. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other," an insider quoted.
A week after they were spotted on a date, the reality TV personality reassured fans that things between him and the 'Confident' singer were in the early stages.
"I'm just getting to know Demi. I think she's absolutely fantastic and I don't want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we're just trying to get to know each other," he had told E! News in the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. "That's all."
Towards the end of September, Mike gave fans an even bigger glimpse into his romance with Demi. "We've gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well," the reality TV personality said on iHeartRadio's 'Almost Famous' podcast. "I'm getting to know her for her."
"I'm all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that," he continued. "As you want me, come to me. If I want you, I'm going to come at you and I'm coming at her as well," he added.
However, just two weeks ago, things became awkward when Mike asked Keke Palmer out on a date... during live television.
The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star shared the experience as saying, "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," he responded to a question about Demi during an appearance on ' Strahan, Sara & Keke'. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public".
The 'Hustlers' actor was totally caught off-guard by Mike's comment and she replied, "What's the next question? What's the next question?"
Of course, after that, Bachelor Nation began questioning Mike's romance with Demi.
However, after this incident, he vowed to remain 'private' about his 'dating life' moving forward.
Both Demi and Mike are yet to comment on their short-lived romance, but it seems they're both doing fine being away from each other.
Over the weekend, Lovato celebrated Halloween a little early by dressing up and in several spooky costumes, including a female version of Pennywise the Clown. She even hosted her own party at the 'Hyde' nightclub in Los Angeles. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:27 IST

No 'Friends' reboot but cast 'working on something', reveals...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Cheer up 'Friends' fans! There is definitely something coming.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:44 IST

'GoT' creators drop 'Star Wars' trilogy citing Netflix commitment

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): In a shocker to 'Star Wars' fans, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced they are dropping out of Disney Lucasfilm's upcoming trilogy owing to their commitments to Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:09 IST

Saand Ki Aankh' rakes in over 3 crores on Monday

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Despite a slow start, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' raked in more moolah on Monday than the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:56 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins big at 2019 Cardiff International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): 'Sacred Games' actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been bestowed with the Golden Dragon Award at this year's Cardiff International Film Festival in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:07 IST

It pains me to hear tragic demise of Sujith: Rajinikanth

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth mourned the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was found dead in a bore well in Nadukattupatti, Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:54 IST

Kartik, Parineeti share 'Bhai Dooj' special pictures

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Parineeti Chopra are celebrating 'Bhai Dooj' by posting pictures with their siblings on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:37 IST

'Housefull 4' collection report: Multi starrer rakes in Rs 87.78 crores

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): After witnessing a good pre-Diwali response, an ensemble cast starrer 'Housefull 4' seems to continue to impress fans with its comedy as the film managed to rake in Rs 87.78 crores in four days of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:12 IST

Late Luke Perry stands out in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Late actor Luke Perry seems to shine out in 'once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which was released again with deleted scenes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:49 IST

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend unite for new Christmas song

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singers Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are uniting for a Christmas tune but with a slight twist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:46 IST

Premiere of 'Terminator: Dark Fate' cancelled due to Southern...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): The Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming film 'Terminator: Dark Fate' has been cancelled due to ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:15 IST

Here's how Miley Cyrus' absence is bothering Dolly Parton

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singer Dolly Parton expressed her sadness over not being able to rope in her favourite star Miley Cyrus for her new Netflix anthology series, 'Heartstrings.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:22 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Shakira prepping up for Super Bowl show

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): As the countdown for the Super Bowl has begun, singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are excitedly looking forward to their enthralling performance.

Read More
iocl