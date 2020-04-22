Demi Lovato opens up about seeking mental health help amid COVID-19 pandemic

Washington D.C. [USA], April 22 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato is encouraging fans to reach out for help when they need it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Fox News, the 27-year-old singer recently announced that she's helping to launch 'The Mental Health Fund', which aims to support four organisations dedicated to crisis counselling via text messaging, reported People magazine. It has already raised over 2.5 million USD.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer discussed why such a resource is important, in a recent interview with the outlet.

The 'Anyone' singer explained: "It's so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don't know where to turn or who to talk to. You're afraid that these thoughts you're having are too dark, and you need guidance. That's where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling."



Lovato, who has always been very open about her mental health, is now urging fans to ask for help when they need it. She said: "Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It's a sign of strength. Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak."

The crooner explained that the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is.

Over the last few weeks, Lovato said that she has been leaning on her friends, family and a "really good treatment team" to get through the stresses of social distancing.

She also told the outlet that she's been exercising. And said: "I've been exercising and going on walks. I like walking my dogs. I was doing yoga in the beginning but kind of fell off. [I'll] start that back up again. She suggested, "Meditating or anything that helps you focus and get centred is really good for you."

The 'I Love Me' singer also opened up about a new hobby that she's been practising since quarantine began. She said, "Every time I go on my dog walks, I take pictures of stuff in nature. I was just talking to a friend yesterday who's a photographer and I was like, 'I think I'm starting to really like photography! That might be a new hobby for me."

The singer revealed that all the extra free time has also allowed her to focus on music. Having recently released 'I'm Ready' with English singer Sam Smith, as well as her songs 'I Love Me' and 'Anyone,' Lovato said there's more to come.

She said: "I'm constantly listening to music right now and through that just getting ideas for concepts for songs. My next cycle of music, I just am really excited to be able to speak my truth. I haven't put out new music in a long time, so I have a lot to say." (ANI)

