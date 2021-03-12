Demi Lovato opens up on her failed engagement to Max Ehrich, sexuality

Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato recently revealed that her short-lived engagement with Max Ehrich helped her understand her sexuality. The couple started dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement that July, but by September, it had been called off.

According to E!News, the 28-year-old singer -- who is featured on the May cover of Glamour -- explained in the interview released online on Thursday, "When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am."

"This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth," she shared.

The 'Stone Cold' songstress -- who previously had an on-again, off-again romance with Wilmer Valderrama -- went on to explain that she is giving herself time before she publicly adds more labels to further define herself.

"I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am. I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do," said Lovato.



As reported by E!News, this is not the first time she has discussed her fluidity, as the 'Sonny with a Chance' alum shared in the April 2018 issue of 'InStyle' that love can be found "in any gender." Last July, she referred to herself as "queer" in an Instagram tribute to her late 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera.

In the 'Glamour' interview, Demi discussed that things felt "right" when she had a romantic encounter with a woman.

"I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right," the 'Skyscraper' vocalist said.

As per E!News, Demi, who checked into rehab following an apparent drug overdose in July 2018, also explained that while she's moved on from the substances that caused the overdose, she has decided not to deprive herself when she wants a drink or weed in moderation.

"I called [my recovery case manager] and was like, 'Something's not right. I'm living one side of my life completely legalizing, and this other side following a program that's telling me if I slip up, I'm going to die... I think I want to try this balance thing in the substance side of my life, too,'" she said.

"They were like, 'She deserves this opportunity to make that choice for herself.' So I did," added the songstress. (ANI)

