Demi Lovato releases music video of her political single Commander in Chief

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato released the music video of her politically charged anthem Commander in Chief that expresses her views about President Donald Trump, on Wednesday night (local time).

As per Fox News, the video shows a diverse group of people lip-syncing or using sign language in order to perform the lyrics. Lovato enters at the end of the video and sings the last half of the politically charged track.

"Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do / I couldn't sleep, seriously," she sings. "Do you even know the truth? / We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin' / While you line your pockets deep."



According to Fox News, the singer performed the song at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. However, NBC seemingly censored her plea to her fans to vote in the upcoming election.



TMZ obtained the footage of the performance, as Lovato wanted it to air, which featured the word 'vote' being flashed on the stage behind her after she concluded the song.

But in the broadcast, the camera cut to a close up of the singer when the music stopped rather than showing the politically themed backdrop.

As reported by TMZ's sources, NBC felt that because Commander in Chief was an anti-Trump song, the 'vote' message was too clearly a call to vote against him.

The 28-year-old is also facing backlash upon the song's release on Instagram by her upset fans.

However, Lovato has not been holding back when it comes to her feelings about Trump as she shared her response through an Instagram story.

"I literally don't care if this ruins my career," Lovato clapped back. "...My career isn't about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I'm putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I'll take integrity in my work over sales any day."

She continued explaining that she, as "a queer, Hispanic woman," will not "silence (her) views/beliefs in order to please" fans. (ANI)

