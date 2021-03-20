Demi Lovato says she 'had to essentially die to wake up' after 2018 drug overdose

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): American singer-actor Demi Lovato recently opened up about her near-fatal 2018 overdose and said that she is grateful to be alive following the incident.

According to Fox News, the 28-year-old former Disney star shared more details about the incident in an interview with 'CBS Sunday Morning.'

"For the first time in my life I had to essentially die to wake up," Lovato candidly revealed in the interview, which is set to premiere on March 21.

The 'Stone Cold' singer went on to explain that she had only "five to 10 minutes" left to live had no one come and rescue her.

"The doctors told me I had five to 10 minutes. If no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here," Lovato said.



"I'm grateful to be sitting here," she poignantly reflected after recalling the events of the overdose.

Lovato's CBS sit-down with Tracy Smith comes just five years after her last interview with the journalist. In the new interview, Smith noted that she and Lovato had a "similar conversation in 2016" and bluntly asked the singer, "What happened?"

"I was probably 24 when we did the interview. So we are doing this interview, I am in recovery from a bunch of things and I have been sober for however many years -- but I am still miserable," said Lovato.

Since the overdose, the 'Sonny with a chance' star has been receiving monthly shots of a drug designed to negate the effects of opioids in an effort to curb her addiction, Fox News reported.

Lovato's treatment is one of the many revelations she makes in her YouTube documentary series 'Dancing With the Devil' which takes a candid look at her journey. It premieres on March 23. (ANI)

