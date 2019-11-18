Demi Lovato with Austin Wilson (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
Demi Lovato with Austin Wilson (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)

Demi Lovato spends quality time with boyfriend Austin Wilson

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Looks like Demi Lovato is spending some quality time with her new boyfriend Austin Wilson as they went for a hike in Los Angeles.
On Sunday (local time), the singer and model Austin Wilson went for a hike in Los Angeles together, and it was the first time the new couple have been photographed together in public, reported People magazine.
While on the hike, Lovato and Wilson appeared to smile, holding hands and cuddling up to one another.
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer sported a pair of leggings with a Nirvana T-shirt and baseball cap. Wilson coordinated with his girlfriend by rocking a baseball cap along with sweatpants and a Metallica T-shirt.
Their first public outing comes just days after the pair seemed to make their romance Instagram official. Last week, Lovato shared an Instagram photo of herself with the model, who appeared shirtless while giving Lovato a sweet kiss on the cheek.
Wilson also posted a photo of the pair to his own Instagram account at the same time, showing him giving his girlfriend a hug from behind. He captioned the cozy photo, "My Love."
'People' magazine recently confirmed that the pair are dating, saying that they are "enjoying spending time together."
Last week, an insider revealed, "Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago,"
Insider added, "They're enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting 'Will and Grace'."
Wilson works as a model in Los Angeles and celebrated his 25th birthday in May, according to his Instagram page.
Prior to her romance with Wilson, Lovato was linked to 'Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson, though the two never made their romance official on social media. The pair struck up a relationship after Johnson appeared on Hannah Brown's season of 'The Bachelorette' and went on dating after flirting online.
Last month, a source confirmed to 'People' that the budding romance between them was "done." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:57 IST

Robert Pattinson appreciates fans for raising funds for Go Campaign

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Robert Pattinson is all praises for his friend and fans who contributed in raising funds for Go Campaign, a California based NGO that raises awareness and funds to help vulnerable children.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:15 IST

IFFI to pay homage to 13 veteran Bollywood personalities

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be paying homage to 13 film personalities of the Bollywood for their contribution to the industry.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:09 IST

Kanye West to present 'Nebuchadnezzar' opera at Hollywood Bowl

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Kanye West will present an opera titled 'Nebuchadnezzar' at the Hollywood Bowl on November 24. He also shared a golden invitation to the event on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:00 IST

Emraan Hashmi drops first song 'Aaina' from 'The Body'

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has dropped a romantic track 'Aaina' from his upcoming flick 'The Body'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:50 IST

Jim Edmonds shuts down date rumours with nanny Carly Wilson amid...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Jim Edmonds who is witnessing several ups and downs in his married life blasted at speculations about his relationship with nanny Carly Wilson amid split with wife Meghan King Edmonds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:21 IST

'Good Newws' trailer: Akshay, Kareena, Diljhit, Kiara to leave...

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): After piquing fans with the intriguing poster of the film, the makers of 'Good Newws' finally released the trailer of the laugh riot on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:55 IST

Kanye makes appearance at free 'Sunday Service Experience' concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West gave a 'Sunday Service Experience' concert at Pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch along with a choir on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:35 IST

Prince Harry attends Onside Awards to honour youth making a...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, attended the inaugural of Onside Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Sunday to honour youth making a difference in their communities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:00 IST

Lady Gaga serves as bridesmaid for her makeup artist Sarah...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Pop-icon Lady Gaga turned bridesmaid for her friend and longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno's wedding.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:51 IST

Kevin Hart 'rebuilding' himself after car crash, sweats it out in gym

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is fast recovering from a surgery he underwent following his car crash in September.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:35 IST

'Justice League': Stars step out and call for release of fabled...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): As director Zach Snyder's film 'Justice League' clocked two years of its release on Sunday, several stars came out to demand the release of 'Synder Cut,' a rumoured version of the film.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:04 IST

Aamir Khan in and as 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is finally here!

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): Aamir Khan as 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in his Punjabi avatar is finally here as he put out the first poster of the feature!

Read More
iocl