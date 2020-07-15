Demi Moore blames ex Bruce Willis for her viral carpeted bathroom

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): After sharing a glimpse of her couch and carpet in the bathroom, American actor Demi Moore discussed all the attention her loo is getting in a late-night TV show.

According to E!News, the 57-year-old star had a virtual chat on Tuesday's (local time) episode of 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' and dished on the reason behind installing a carpet and a couch in the bathroom.

Last week, the 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' star shared a few photos of herself recording her podcast, 'Dirty Diana', in the bathroom. The post quickly went viral, and fans were fascinated by all the details in the space, like the carpet, the couch, the giant statue of Saint Joan of Arc and the mini stuffed animal above the toilet.



Social media sleuth Alexis Wilson even dedicated a whole Twitter thread to discussing the stuff in Moore's restroom, which Moore later tweeted had her "whole family howling."

During her interview with American comedian Seth Meyers, Moore said the carpet was actually a design decision made by her ex Bruce Willis.

She said, "Actually, because this is the house again that my children grew up in...that originally was a Bruce Willis choice, not to put it off on him."

Moore also pointed out that she and her family members "live in the mountains, where it gets very cold." She argued that many people put rugs in their bathrooms, too.

The 'Another Happy Day' star said in regard to the carpet, "It's never bothered me. It's actually quite good."

As for the couch, Moore explained it's "not normally" in her bathroom. She said she only moved it in there because she was working on her podcast for many hours a day.

The actor also noted that the bathroom provided the best acoustics. She also expressed her disappointment that none of her followers noticed the piece was a "miniature couch."

Overall, the 'Indecent proposal' actor said that she appreciated the interest in all of her "little oddities."

She said, "This place definitely houses a lot of my treasures, and I have had some big laughs over the comments with my family, who know me well, of all of my eccentricities of small and large," and showed off a few more of her unique items.

"You know, like my giant tennis ball. Everyone should have one. I highly recommend it. [Or,] my giant safety pin," added Moore. (ANI)

