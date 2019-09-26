Demi Moore
Demi Moore

Demi Moore claims Ashton Kutcher made fun of her alcoholism

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): While she was battling alcoholism, ex-husband Ashton Kutcher made it even more difficult for Demi Moore by humiliating her with pictures of her drunk, the actor claimed.
Moore has earlier, also claimed that Kutcher cheated on her and even begged for threesomes.
The 56-year old had made these allegations in her autobiography 'Inside Out' where she wrote, "I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too. So I tried to become that: a fun, normal girl."
Moore even added that while she was a recovering alcoholic, she was unable to stop drinking once she began.
"When you don't have an off switch, you go until you can't go anymore," Fox News quoted her.
She went on to narrate an incident when she fell in the bath drunk and what hurt her was Kutcher's reaction to it.
The actor said that her ex-husband had taken a photo of her when she was being sick in the toilet.
"It was confusing. Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction. When I went too far, though, he let me know how he felt by showing a picture he'd taken of me resting my head on the toilet the night before," she detailed.
"It seemed like a good-natured joke at the time. But it was really just shaming," Moore added.
Moreover, Kutcher once even shared a picture of her bum as she leaned over after the couple had attended the wedding of her ex Bruce Willis to model Emma Heming.
Kutcher was slammed at the time but in his defence, he said, "Let's back off a notch. It was a bikini, not underwear, so people might have been confused. She was ironing my pants. That sounds weird, but we were on a beach and she was wearing a bikini, ironing my pants!"
"I took a picture of her and asked her before I put it out to the world. And then I sent it really quick. It's a good butt -- it's a really good butt. And people saw it. You could see that at the beach," he added.
In her book, Moore even shared a dark secret from her teen years. She narrated that she was raped at 15 and her mom set up the abuse. (ANI)

