Demi Moore, Craig Robinson to star in pandemic thriller 'Songbird'

Washington DC [USA], June 25 (ANI): Actors Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare are set to take the lead in Michael Bay-produced 'Songbird' - a timely pandemic-centric thriller.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Adam Mason, who co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set two years in the future during a pandemic lockdown.

It tells of the budding love story between a motorbike courier named Nico, who has rare immunity, and Sara, a young artist. However, the main lead roles have yet to be cast.

The production of the project is likely to begin in July in Los Angeles and plans on using "innovative techniques" to shoot and capture millennial life during the quarantine. (ANI)

