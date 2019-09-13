Demi Moore
Demi Moore

Demi Moore opens up about suffering miscarriage, dealing with substance abuse

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:19 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Actor Demi Moore got real about her relationship with actor Ashton Kutcher in her new memoir 'Inside Out' revealing that she suffered a miscarriage while they were dating.
Moore dated actor Kutcher and duo frequently made headlines, particularly over their 15-year age gap. According to The New York Times, Moore became pregnant with a girl during their relationship, reported E! News.
According to the Times, her new memoir 'Inside Out', details her miscarriage and the dark phase of dealing with substance abuse.
She wanted to name the child Chaplin Ray. However, she lost the baby six months into her pregnancy period. As per the newspaper, Moore started drinking after she lost the baby.
Moore and Kutcher got hitched in 2005 and pursued fertility treatments during their marriage. However, her drinking worsened and she was abusing Vicodin. Kutcher filed for divorce in 2012 and it was finalised in 2013.
Moore, who previously married to actor Bruce Willis. The two tied the knot in 1987 and welcomed three daughters together -- Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, during the course of their marriage. After more than a decade of marriage, the celebrity couple called it quits.
After seeing her health and relationship with her daughters deteriorating, Moore sought help. She ended up going to rehab for trauma, co-dependency and substance abuse and sought help for her health issues. She also started to rebuild her relationships with her children.
Moore opened up about this difficult time and her substance abuse to Harper's Bazaar for their October issue.
"In retrospect, what I realized is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away," she said when speaking about her battle with sobriety.
She added, "I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn't want to miss a moment. And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don't want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in--some pain."
However, everything that she has experienced in life has led her to where she is today. As she puts it, "Learning that I'm okay with just me was a great gift I was able to give myself."
Kutcher went on to marry actor Mila Kunis in 2015 and the two are proud parents to Wyatt and Dimitri.
Moore's memoir, 'Inside Out', hits the bookshelves on September 24. (ANI)

