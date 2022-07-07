Denise Richards explains why she followed daughter Sami Sheen's suit and joined OnlyFans

Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): American and model Denise Richards, who decided to join OnlyFans after her daughter Sami Sheen, has explained why she joined the typically risque platform.

According to Fox News, in a new interview with a news outlet, Denise said she signed up for the typically risque platform because it gives the account holder the rights to their content, which is why she was accepting of 18-year-old Sami's decision.

"My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn't educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site," Richards explained.

"You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there's no difference other than you actually own the content," she added.



Denise also shared that her daughter's reaction to her joining the platform was "positive," albeit a tad skeptical.

"I thought, 'Is that going to be a little odd?'" Richards questioned. "Then she said, 'We're both on Instagram,' and I said, 'You're right!'"

While this mother-daughter duo is supportive of each other being part of OnlyFans, Sami's father, Charlie Sheen was initially disapproving however has since pledged a "united front" with his ex-wife to support Sami.

In a statement obtained by Fox News at the time, he said, "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."

Charlie and Richards got married back in 2002 before splitting in 2006. The duo also share a 17-year-old daughter named Lola Rose Sheen. (ANI)

