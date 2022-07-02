Denzel Washington among honorees set to receive US Presidential Medal of Freedom

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Hollywood star Denzel Washington can now add another achievement to his list of accolades as he is set to receive the US Presidential Medal of Freedom.

According to Variety, on Friday, US President Joe Biden announced the 17 recipients of the honour, which is presented annually in a ceremony at the White House every July.

The medal recognizes public figures who have made notable contributions to American society, culture, politics or world peace.



Among the honorees, Washington is the only actor or entertainment figure recognized this year. However, sports figures Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe, among others will also be presented with the Medal of Freedom on July 7.

Washington is one of the most celebrated actors, directors and producers of his generation. Over the course of his career, he has won two Oscars for the films 'Glory' and 'Malcolm X,' in addition to receiving eight other nominations, including this year, for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'.

Other honors he has received include a Tony Award for his work in the 2010 revival of 'Fences' and a Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award (an honorary Golden Globe Award) in 2016 for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

In 2020, Washington was named the greatest actor of the 21st century by The New York Times, as per Variety. (ANI)

