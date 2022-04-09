'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra looks blissful in yellow kurta set, leaves netizens in awe

Los Angeles [US], April 8 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently treated her fans to a string of pictures in which she can be exuding desi girl vibes in sunny Los Angeles by dressing up in a vibrant neon yellow kurta salwar set.

The 'Mary Kom' star took to her Instagram account to share some vibrant sun-soaked pictures of her in a yellow salwar suit, leaving fans and followers in awe of her beauty.

Basking in the bright sun, the 'desi girl' looks mesmerizing in the latest pictures coming from her home in Los Angeles. The gorgeous actor was dressed in a traditional yellow kurta paired with a white pyjama, having peacocks imprinted on them.

Complimenting her attire, she wore a pair of blue footwear and donned black sunglasses to complete her exuberant look.

Looking fresh and blissful, Priyanka shared her pictures posing in front of the camera with the caption, "When the sun hits just right."





Earlier this year, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, she posted, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of 'Text For You'. She recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: Endgame'.

She will also feature in an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'The Secret Daughter', in which she will co-star with Sienna Miller.

Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

