Dev Patel joins Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson's new film

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Dev Patel will be seen sharing screen space with star Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson's newest feature, an adaptation of Roald Dahl's short story collection 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More'.



As per Variety, the project will go on the floors in the UK this month. Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley will also feature in the film.

The new movie marks Anderson's second outing with Dahl's classic works after the filmmaker crafted 'The Fantastic Mr. Fox' into a stop-motion film in 2009 and co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach.

The title story of the upcoming film centers on Henry Sugar, a man who steals a book that shows him how to see through objects and predict the future.(ANI)

