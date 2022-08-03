Dev Patel successfully breaks up 'violent altercation' in Australia

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Global star Dev Patel successfully broke up a knife fight in Adelaide, Australia on August 1.

According to Variety, a man was stabbed in the chest during a street fight between him and a woman inside a convenience store. He is anticipated to live.

"We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store," the actor's representative said. "Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived."



The statement from Patel's team stressed that "there are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."

"The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large," the statement concluded.

Adelaide's local police in Australia have been contacted by Variety for more information on the incident.

Since starring in David Lowery's critically acclaimed fantasy indie "The Green Knight" last year during the pandemic, Patel has taken a brief break from acting. In addition to his upcoming role opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennes in Wes Anderson's "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," which is also supported by Netflix, he is currently in post-production on his Netflix-backed directorial debut, "Monkey Man." (ANI)

