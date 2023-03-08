'Devil in the White City' series officially called off by popular streaming platform

Washington [US], March 8 (ANI): 'The Devil in the White City' has hit another block on its way to reaching screens.

According to People, a US-based media company, the series executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will not stream on Hulu. ABC Signature also confirms it is now planning to shop the show around to other outlets.

The setback comes five months after previous star Keanu Reeves and director Todd Field stepped out from the series.

The Matrix star exited his role just two months after his casting was announced as the architect and urban planner Daniel H Burnham, a central figure in Erik Larson's 2003 critically acclaimed historical fiction novel.

Reeves was announced to take on his first starring US television role in August when he was cast as Burnham, who revolutionized the urban landscape and helped to develop early skyscrapers.



Hulu had since been on the hunt for a replacement to star in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Whether the project finds a home on another platform, it will serve as the latest reunion between executive producers and frequent collaborators DiCaprio and Scorsese.

The pair previously worked together on Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

DiCaprio has been working on a version of the project -- at one point, slated to be a film -- since 2003 when Tom Cruise also held rights to the source material.

The Oscar winner is not expected to appear on screen in the 'Devil in the White City' adaptation, reported People. (ANI)

