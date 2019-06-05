Diane Kruger joins cast of '355'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 4 (ANI): Actor Diane Kruger is the latest addition to the multi-starrer spy thriller '355'.

The film also features Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Fan Bingbing, Penelope Cruz, Sebastian Stan, and Edgar Ramirez, reported Variety.

The upcoming thriller is being directed by Simon Kinberg, who has previously helmed 'Dark Phoenix'. Apart from donning the director's hat, Kinberg is also writing the script along with Theresa Rebeck, whose credits include NBC's 'Smash'.

"I'm so ecstatic to have an actress of her caliber to round out this extraordinary cast," Kinberg said speaking of Kruger.

Actor Marion Cotillard is no longer a part of the film. She exited the film citing personal reasons, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film revolves around Chastain, Nyong'o, Cruz and Fan, who play spies from international agencies around the world. These women must bond together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to use all their talents and training to stop an event from occurring that could thrust the teetering world into total chaos.

Along the way, these strangers and enemies become comrades and friends, and a new faction is formed - code-named '355' (a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution).

The movie is being produced by Chastain through her Freckle Films banner alongside Kelly Carmichael and Kinberg.

The production of the film will begin on July 8 in Paris and will also be shot in London and Morocco.

In 2017, Chastain and Bingbing were on the Cannes jury when Kruger won the best actress for 'In The Fade'. The movie went on to win a Critics Choice and Golden Globe for best foreign language film.

Kruger recently starred in 'The Operative', which premiered at this year's Berlin Film Festival. (ANI)

