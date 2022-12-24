Diane McBain, co-star in Elvis Presley's 'Spinout', passes away at 81

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): Elvis Presley's 'Spinout' co-star Diane McBain, who is also known for her role as Pinky Pinkston in 'Batman', passed away at the age of 81 after a battle with liver cancer.

According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, her friend and writing partner Michael Gregg Michaud confirmed to Fox News that the actor passed away suddenly on Wednesday following a battle with liver cancer at Woodland Hills, California's Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

McBain was born on May 18, 1941, in Cleveland. In 1944, she and her family relocated to Glendale, California. At the age of 17, McBain was seen by a talent scout at a Glendale High School theatre performance. Warner Bros. signed her to a seven-year contract on her 18th birthday.

The actor made her television debut in 1959 on the Western series "Maverick" after a brief time modelling for both print and television advertising. The Alaskans, Sugarfoot, Lawman, 77 Sunset Strip, Hawaiian Eye, and Bourbon Street Beat were just a few of the TV episodes in which she appeared.

As per a report by Fox News, she declined a small part in "Sex and the Single Girl" in 1964 because, according to McBain, "I was doing leads and thought this wasn't a good idea." Natalie Wood, Tony Curtis, Henry Fonda, Lauren Bacall, and other actors appeared in the movie.



She famously collaborated with Presley in the 1966 film "Spinout," in which her character competes for the singer's love.

Following the musical, McBain collaborated with Adam West, another famous figure in popular culture. In the live production of "Batman" from 1966 to 1967, she portrayed a stamp industry queen who had a fondness for pink.

In 1972, McBain wed fellow actor Rodney Burke. Evan Burke, their son, was born to them in 1973. In 1974, the pair decided to end their relationship.

McBain continued to perform in movies including "Thunder Alley" from 1967, "The Mini-Skirt Mob" from 1968, and "Five the Hard Way" from 1969. Along with this, she had guest appearances on popular television programmes like "Hawaii Five-O," "Charlie's Angels," "Dallas," "Days of Our Lives," and "Knight Rider." Her final film credit was for "Strong Medicine" in 2001. She then focused on writing and released her debut book, "The Laughing Bear," in 2020.

According to Fox News, McBain is survived by her son, who was with her at the time of her death, and her goddaughter Mary Haber. (ANI)

