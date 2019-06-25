Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Did Dr. Phil reveal Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's wedding date?

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner's wedding countdown has officially begun!
While fans around the world are eagerly waiting to know the details surrounding the couple's big day, American TV personality Phillip Calvin McGraw, popularly known as Dr. Phil, may have spilled some beans about the couple's wedding date, reported E! News.
It all happened on Saturday when the 'Game of Thrones' actor had posted a picture of herself with Joe in front of the Eiffel Tower on her Instagram account. After seeing the sweet still, Dr. Phil couldn't resist and left a comment.
"Easy now! 1 week to go. Ha! See you at the wedding," he wrote underneath the photo.
Soon, several followers called out the talk show host for revealing the big date.
"@drphil spoiler alert!!!" wrote one fan. "@drphil dropped the bomb!" wrote another.
Some fans even compared Phil to DJ Diplo, who posted footage of Sophie and Joe's Las Vegas wedding back in May and totally spoiled their secret ceremony.
"HAHA! When Dr. Phil Blows up your spot!!" one follower wrote. "Damn these two can't catch a break keeping a secret between him & Diplo. How in the world did they keep the JoBros coming back [a] secret for so long?!"
Other users were just surprised at how the host scored an invite.
"I'm confused how Dr. Phil got that invite. LOL," wrote a follower.
It seems like Phil won't be the only celebrity to grace the big day. Joe's brother Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also posted pictures of themselves enjoying Paris. In addition, actor Maisie Williams has also hinted that she is going to be in the wedding party.
The celebrations already seem to be underway. On Monday, Joe posted a picture of himself enjoying a river cruise with his lady love.
Joe and Sophie surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, the pair got hitched in Las Vegas.
It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo, who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony and the world got to know about the wedding.
The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other Jonas brothers.
The much-in-love couple will tie the knot for the second time in Paris. (ANI)

