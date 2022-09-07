Did Harry Style spit on Chris Pine during 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere? Watch viral video

Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): A viral video of British singer and actor Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine while taking a seat next to him at the Venice Film Festival premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling' has the internet divided.

According to E! News, in the video clip, Harry seems to jerk forward over Chris' lap as he takes his seat, while the 'Wonder Woman' actor reacts, making a shocked facial expression as he looks down at his lap and grabs his sunglasses.

Styles then sits down and waves at the audience before checking his cell phone.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022



While it's not clear in the video if the former One Direction singer actually spat on Chris, social media users are now determined to investigate the infamous #Spitgate, reported E! News.

One Twitter user wrote, "someone needs to begin a full-fledged investigation into what happened on that don't worry darling set... wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION?"

A third person wrote, "I need the audience seated behind Chris Pine and Harry Styles to SPEAK UP AND SPEAK OUT!!!! IF YOU SAW SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING!!!"

Apart from this drama, eagle-eyed fans shared online a video of the film's lead actress, Florence Pugh, who did not make eye contact with Olivia during the standing ovation following the premiere, adding fuel to months of rumours of a feud between the two women.

However, Olivia, who is dating Harry, had nothing but great things to say about Florence during a press conference for their film. She said, "We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," as per E! News. (ANI)