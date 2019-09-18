Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence

Did Jennifer Lawrence tie the knot with Cooke Maroney?

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Did actor Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney just said their 'I do's' or picked up a marriage license?
The couple was photographed together outside a Manhattan marriage bureau in New York City recently. 'The Hunger Games' actor was spotted smiling as she stepped outside with Maroney, reported People.
The Oscar-winning actor held what seemed to be a document as she wore a large, grey blazer with jeans and a pair of circular sunglasses. Maroney, an art gallery director, wore a white sweatshirt and blue lowers.
The pair, who has been sparking romance rumours since June 2018, was also joined by two security guards, a photographer and a friend, according to Page Six.
A rep for Lawrence confirmed to People that she and Maroney were engaged in February.
A source told the outlet in June Maroney "is an ideal mate for Jennifer."
The source also shared how the couple shares similar interests in arts and culture. The insider went on to add that they respect each other and "see the world in a similar fashion."
"They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it. They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion," the insider said.
Lawrence has kept their relationship private and rarely spoken about her fiance. In June, however, the actor gushed about Maroney calling him "the greatest human being I've ever met."
"He really is, and he gets better," Lawrence said while on Catt Sadler's podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.
On being asked how she knew she wanted to marry him, the actor said, "I don't know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It's just -- this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's -- you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney."
For her enthusiasm on getting married, Lawrence admitted that she didn't have marriage on her mind when she first met Maroney.
"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married'. I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully," she told Sadler.
Maroney is her "best friend," she added, "I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favourite person on the planet and you're like, 'You can't leave!'"
On the work front, Lawrence who was last seen in 'Dark Phoenix', will next appear in 'Bad Blood' and 'Mob Girl'. (ANI)

