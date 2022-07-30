Did they have Sex in College? Mindy Kaling's show back with what (mostly) everyone wants to know

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Popular teen comedy series, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, which was released last year, has finally made its debut in India with its digital premiere on Amazon Prime last week.

After "Never Have I ever", Kaling dropped another teen-drama series which opened a new window of "adulthood."

Kaling and co-creator Noble have skilfully explored the hidden desires and dreams of 18-year-olds, who are taking their first step in adulthood.

The series takes you on the journey of four roommates, who explore sex, sexuality, and sexism in a world filled with stereotypes, labels, and unspoken power structures existing in society.

All four roommates are part of fictional Essex College, an amalgamation of New England liberal arts college tropes, where they tried to adjust their expectations to meet their college's new expectations. A mismatched group of Whitney, Leighton, Bela and Kimberly, may have different personalities and qualities but their chemistry is just banged on.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" lives up to its name without diving all too deep into the psychology of these particular college girls' sex lives.

The social queen bee, Leighton is a white girl from New York City who is in constant battle with her sexuality as she believes that people will give more importance to that rather than her personality. While Bela, an obvious representation of Kaling, tries to enter into the world of comedy and is eager to have sex with six-packed frat boys. But later on in the story, she confronts the dangers of the workplace power structure which force her to confront sexism and assault.

Whitney, a soccer player, is also caught in an unbalanced relationship with the team's coach meanwhile Kimberely, who already has a boyfriend, is falling for Nico, Leighton's brother. Till she comes out from the shell of lust and attention, her grades take a turn for the worst.

The Series "The Sex Lives of College Girls" has a mixture of R-rated jokes, thrilling sexual adventures and feel-good friendship stories. The directors have beautifully presented the sexual life of the four roommates but also talk about the issues that remain a part of everyday life for young women.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is a roller-coaster of nostalgia for freshman chaos, concern for the issues they face, and wonder, over just how chaotic these girls will get in the quest to become who they really are. In the end, the series is all about sex, in every word. (ANI)