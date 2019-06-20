Daniel Craig, lead actor of 'Bond 25'
Director Cary Fukunaga delays shoot of 'Bond 25'

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:58 IST

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The upcoming James Bond film 'Bond 25' has hit yet another roadblock, where the crew had to wait for long hours while its director Cary Fukunaga was busy playing a video game on his play station.
Making the situation worse for the crew, Cary's senior production staff told the crew that they would be required to work over the weekend, which many refused to do.
"There is real mutiny right now on the set. It's bad enough that Cary was so late for filming and held everyone up, but then for the crew to be asked to work extra hours to cover it was just the final straw," said a source, reported Fox News.
Earlier this month, the flick also had to face a major accident on the sets at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.
According to a statement from the official James Bond Twitter handle, a controlled explosion went wrong during the shooting of the film, damaging the exterior of the famous 007 stage at the iconic studio and injuring a crewmember outside the stage.
"During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, the damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however, one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury," the tweet read.
The film's crew was testing a stunt involving a fireball in a laboratory when the accident took place, reported The Sun as cited by The Hollywood Reporter.
"There were three huge explosions and it's blown part of the Bond stage roof off and some wall panels off the stage. There were three loud explosions, one after another, and a member of the crew was lying on the floor outside the building injured," a source told the publication.
Before that, the lead actor Daniel Craig damaged his ankle ligaments while shooting in Jamaica, with the production being cancelled for a week as he underwent surgery.
The full star cast of the new film was revealed in April as the production officially began, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek confirmed to play the film's villain. Other new additions include Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah. Returning cast members include Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomi Harris, and Ralph Fiennes.
The film will be shot in various locations including London, Italy, and Norway. Boyle was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is directing the film with a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The film revolves around Bond, whose peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter [Wright] from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 8, 2020. (ANI)

